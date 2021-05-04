European action will help land summer transfer targets, insists Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is confident the lure of European football will help land his top summer signing targets.

The Dons confirmed qualification for the new Uefa Conference League next season with a 2-1 defeat of Livingston.

Glass will lead the Reds into Europe at the second qualifying round stage with the first leg on Thursday July 22.

The Dons could potentially be drawn against sides like Feyenoord, Standard Liege, Basel, Spartak Moscow, Apollon Limassol and Sparta Prague, who are all in contention to enter at the second qualifying round.

Big hitters like six-time Champions League winners Liverpool, Italian giants Lazio and German side Bayer Leverkuson are also in contention to enter before the groups.

Glass wants his summer signings secured ahead of pre-season training so that the Dons are ready to make an immediate impact in Europe.

And he reckons the prospect of continental action will strengthen his argument during contract talks with summer targets.

Glass said: “I think European football makes it attractive for players to come to this club.

“It helps because players want to play in Europe and want to play at as top a level as they can.”

St Mirren attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath is on Glass’ radar for a potential summer swoop, having been recommended by imminent arrival Scott Brown.

Celtic captain Brown will join the Dons on a two-year deal in the summer in a player-coach role after rejecting the offer of a one-year contract extension at Parkhead.

With 15 goals this season, McGrath has been in superb form and played a key role in St Mirren reaching the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

If Glass was to step up his interest and make a move to land McGrath in the summer, St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has warned it would take an “outrageous” offer to convince the club to sell the former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international.

Goodwin insists they would be unable to replace McGrath with a player of similar caliber for £200,000.

McGrath is contracted to St Mirren until summer next year and St Mirren’s financial situation is such that they do not have to sell.

Aberdeen are also closing in on landing Motherwell’s Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher.

Centre-back Gallagher, 30, is out of contract in the summer and will be a free agent.

Aberdeen have already opened up talks with the defender, who is in contention to be part of Scotland boss Steve Clarke’s 26 man squad at the Euro 2020 finals this summer.

Victory at Livingston at the weekend secured European qualification for an eighth successive season, having competed in the Europa League from 2014 to 2020.

The Dons will discover their opponents in the second qualifying round at a draw on June 16 for the newly-formed third tier of European cup competition, which will run below the Champions League and Europa League.

Glass said: “There is a history of qualifying for European competition and it was important that continued.

“It is never easy going to Livingston, but we created a good number of chances and stood up to the challenge that they always throw at you.

“We ran out deserved winners.”

Glass has two games remaining this season before his entire focus switches to the summer rebuild and the first test of his new look squad which will come in European competition.

They host Hibs on Wednesday May 12 in a match Aberdeen must win to keep alive the bid to finish third.

Hibs currently occupy third spot and hold a three-point advantage and a superior goal difference over the Reds.

Aberdeen then call time on the season with a trip to Premiership champions Rangers on Saturday May 15.

Glass is balancing the race to finish third with his bid to strengthen in the summer.

He said: “We are making recommendations on guys we would like to speak to, get in and start engaging with.

“I do think players we want will be in demand as well, but I think this is a place players will want to come.

“I think it will be successful and if the right people want to be a part of it we will build a good group.”