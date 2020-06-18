Europa League qualifying dates give Aberdeen better chance of European success, says club legend Willie Miller

Gothenburg Great Willie Miller believes the later start to the Europa League next season can help Aberdeen’s bid to reach the group stages.

UEFA have unveiled plans for the 2020-21 Europa League season following the shutdown of football across the continent due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

All pre-qualifying ties will be single-leg matches instead of the normal home and away format.

The draw, the date of which has yet to be confirmed, will determine which club will play the single leg in their stadium.

Aberdeen will enter at the first qualifying round and were initially scheduled to kick-off in Europe on July 9, three weeks before the Scottish Premiership start date of August 1.

However, they will now enter the Europa League on August 27, four weeks after the Dons kick off domestically in Scotland.

Club legend Miller, who lifted two European trophies as Aberdeen captain in 1983, believes the change in date can benefit the Dons as they will not enter Europe cold this season.

Miller said: “This means Aberdeen will have played league games before going into Europe for the first time in years.

“Playing those competitive games before Europe should help them.

“The short period of time between the Scottish season ending and competitive European games starting has been a bit of a hindrance for Aberdeen.

“However, this year players will have had plenty of rest during lockdown and will also have time to work towards full fitness now that they are back.

“There will also be competitive games before going into Europe, which will give them a better chance to compete.

“It is almost like the good old days when Scottish teams went into Europe with some league games already under their belts”.

The changes to the format were announced following a video conference call of UEFA’s executive committee.

There were initial fears UEFA could be forced to scrap the entire pre-qualifying stages for 2020-21 in both the Europa and Champions League.

Miller said: “There are more positives to negatives to this.

“It is good to see the Europa League going ahead and the authorities giving definitive dates.

“However, we are still not allowing people to come into the country without a quarantine of 14 days, so that would have to be a restriction that is lifted.”

Once the Europa League is up and running all the pre-qualifiers will be congested into little more than a month-long block.

The other confirmed dates are September 17( second qualifying round), September 24 (third qualifying round) and October 1 (play-offs).

Miller said: “Having the dates gets us all excited about what we want to see.

“However, the fan situation is still a big question as the games will start without supporters. Hopefully we can slowly move towards getting the important people back in to give a bit of atmosphere at the games.”