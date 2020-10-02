Ethan Ross joins Championship Raith Rovers on loan from Aberdeen

Aberdeen have sent attacker Ethan Ross on a season-long loan to newly-promoted Championship outfit Raith Rovers.

Ross, 19, has made seven Dons appearances and is contracted to the club until next summer. He spent the latter half of last season on loan at Dunfermline in the second tier.

He was likely to find opportunities hard to come by this term, with the likes of Ryan Hedges, Scott Wright, Niall McGinn, Jonny Hayes and Connor McLennan all capable of filling the spaces on the wings for the Reds.

Ross joins fellow youngsters Connor Barron, Miko Virtanen, Michael Ruth, Connor Power, Luke Turner and Tyler Mykyta out on loan.