Ethan Ross decides not to return to Aberdeen

Ethan Ross has informed Aberdeen he will not be returning to Pittodrie.

The 19-year-old has turned down a new contract offer from the Dons after deciding to move on from the club.

The winger, who made two league appearances, both from the bench, and three in the Scottish Cup, has attracting interest from clubs in England with both Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers among the interested parties.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass had hoped to convince Ross to sign a new deal, but is now resigned to the player moving on after he informed the club he would not be returning for pre-season training.

The Dons will be eligible for compensation for Ross, who spent the first half of last season on loan at Championship side Raith Rovers.

While Ross is set for pastures new, Aberdeen are still working on securing a work permit for Houston Dynamo striker Christian Ramirez.

The Dons have agreed a fee and terms with Ramirez and hope he will be able to fly to Scotland next week to begin his quarantine, but work on a permit for the striker is still ongoing.