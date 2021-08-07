Emma Hunter putting faith in continuity as Aberdeen Women prepare to start new season

No sooner had Emma Hunter been able to celebrate title success, the planning had to start for the next challenge.

Aberdeen Women were crowned SWPL2 champions on July 4, winning their final home game of the season against Dundee United.

Little over a month down the line, they are preparing for the their first fixture of the 2021-22 season.

The hugely successful setup put in place by the Dons and Hunter has seen the club promoted back to SWPL1 in two seasons. Even the Covid interruption of last season failed to stall their progress.

“The preparations have been quite short and probably not what we would have liked,” said Hunter. “But we’re just glad to be back playing football again.

“It has been quite challenging. After the season finished we had a couple of weeks’ break because we all needed it.

“It’s a really quick turnaround but it’s going to be a long season. It’ll be a case of easing yourself into the season and hopefully we get off to a good start.”

The Dons start their season with the SWPL Cup, with their first fixture coming against Boroughmuir Thistle on Sunday at the Balmoral Stadium. They have away games against Queen’s Park and Rangers either side of their second home tie against Motherwell.

The SWPL2 champions face a blockbuster return to the top level of women’s football in Scotland, with Celtic first up on September 5.

The squad turnover has been kept to a minimum and that is by design. Hunter is keen to offer the chance for these players, who have achieved back-to-back promotions, to show they can compete with the best.

Their only addition over the summer has been midfielder Donna Paterson, joining from Forfar Farmington.

“Using these four games is like an extension of pre-season but this team has a winning mentality. We want to go out and still try to win these games,” said Hunter.

“We’re using this season as a fresh slate for everyone to go out and earn their places again.

“It was really important for me that this group of players, who have taken us on this journey, get the opportunity to continue that. They’ve all worked hard as a group to get us where we are.

“The right thing to do was to give them the opportunity again to earn their place. I was open that I wasn’t looking to take in loads of players.

“Medium-to-longer team, we’ll just have to assess how we get on. But I want to start with the team that’s been on this journey; it’s about trusting each other and the process and take that into SWPL1.”

The team will have a home of its own this season, playing home games at Cove Rangers’ stadium on the outskirts of Aberdeen. Prior to this, the Dons had been playing games at the club’s training ground at Cormack Park.

As well as achieving success on the field, Hunter is keen to drive progress off it. Playing the best teams in Scotland and an entertaining brand of football – something also championed by the men’s team – is a two-pronged approach to boost attendances at the women’s games.

She added: “Cove is very similar to Cormack Park in terms of dimensions and with it being a 3G pitch. It’s something we’re used to and it should be an easy transition.

“It will be nice to be in a stadium setting, having access to private changing rooms. The changing rooms at Cormack Park are used by a variety of people.

“When you’re at Cove you feel like it’s exclusive to you, which makes a big a difference for you to meet together as a group and for people to come and watch.

“One of our pre-season goals is to try increase the fanbase that come and watch our games. It’s up to us to make sure we’re giving them a show to watch.

“It’s probably the best outcome we could get for a home ground this season. We’re really chuffed with it.”