EE Aberdeenshire Cup tie between Keith and Fraserburgh postponed due to Covid cases

Saturday’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup tie between Keith and Fraserburgh has been called off.

Holders Broch were due to meet the Maroons at Kynoch Park in the semi-final of the competition but the game was called off after a number of players in the Keith squad tested positive for Covid-19.

Keith chairman Andy Troup said: “It is extremely disappointing.

“It has been a long wait to get back to competitive football and this was a semi-final as well.

“It was going to be great to see everybody, including the guys from the Broch as we are all good friends.

“We are devastated it has happened but the safety of the players comes first and foremost.

“We have done everything as per the protocols. We spoke to the ADFA and Fraserburgh who totally understood the situation.

“Two players tested positive.

“It was actually isolated incidents. The players were contacted by track and trace because their friends had tested positive.

“It is outwith the club but we have to take the right precautions to make sure no one else gets it.

“The well-being of the players and staff is the most important thing.”

A sizeable crowd was expected at Kynoch Park for the fixture, adding to the frustration for the Maroons chairman.

He said: “When I looked on Thursday we had sold around 300 tickets and we were probably expecting another 100 on top of that.

“It was going to be a decent crowd. A lot of work goes into arranging these games just now so it is disappointing but we move on.”

The game is set to be rescheduled for next Saturday.

ADFA secretary Willie Young said: “It’s unfortunate and disappointing, and we hope the players involved are OK.

“But we have the opportunity to look to play the tie next weekend.

“It’s a credit to both Keith and Fraserburgh that they have come to an agreement for the game to be played next week.”