Eddie Howe confirms former Aberdeen winger Ryan Fraser won’t play part in relegation-threatened Bournemouth’s Premier League run-in

Eddie Howe has confirmed former Aberdeen winger Ryan Fraser has played his last game for Bournemouth.
The 26-year-old, who is out of contract at the Cherries later this month and pursuing a move elsewhere, has turned down a short-term extension to help relegation-threatened Bournemouth finish their Premier League campaign.
“I don’t think I was particularly surprised by his decision,” Howe said.
“I think it’s been clear to us as a club for some time that Ryan wasn’t going to sign a new contract with us.
“He’s now played his last game for the football club, he won’t be involved with us for the last nine games.”
