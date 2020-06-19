Show Links
Eddie Howe confirms former Aberdeen winger Ryan Fraser won’t play part in relegation-threatened Bournemouth’s Premier League run-in

by Ryan Cryle
19/06/2020, 10:43 am
Ryan Fraser, right, tangles with Liverpool's Mo Salah.
Eddie Howe has confirmed former Aberdeen winger Ryan Fraser has played his last game for Bournemouth.

The 26-year-old, who is out of contract at the Cherries later this month and pursuing a move elsewhere, has turned down a short-term extension to help relegation-threatened Bournemouth finish their Premier League campaign.

“I don’t think I was particularly surprised by his decision,” Howe said.

“I think it’s been clear to us as a club for some time that Ryan wasn’t going to sign a new contract with us.

“He’s now played his last game for the football club, he won’t be involved with us for the last nine games.”