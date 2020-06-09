Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson admits Tangerines are interested in ex-Aberdeen star Jonny Hayes

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson has admitted the club would like to sign former Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes.

Hayes is set to leave Celtic after three years at Parkhead and Reds chairman Dave Cormack and manager Derek McInnes have already spoken in glowing terms about the Irishman, who won the League Cup with the Dons in 2014.

However, Neilson has suggested Premiership new boys United could enter the fight for Hayes’ signature.

He told BBC Sportsound: “Jonny has been a great player over the years and is one we’ve spoken about.”