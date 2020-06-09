Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson admits Tangerines are interested in ex-Aberdeen star Jonny Hayes

by Ryan Cryle
09/06/2020, 3:40 pm
Former Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes.
Former Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes.

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson has admitted the club would like to sign former Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes.

Hayes is set to leave Celtic after three years at Parkhead and Reds chairman Dave Cormack and manager Derek McInnes have already spoken in glowing terms about the Irishman, who won the League Cup with the Dons in 2014.

Dave Cormack says “wait and see” on Jonny Hayes Aberdeen return, but says no to five-year 14-team Premiership proposal

However, Neilson has suggested Premiership new boys United could enter the fight for Hayes’ signature.

He told BBC Sportsound: “Jonny has been a great player over the years and is one we’ve spoken about.”