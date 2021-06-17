Dundee duo Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan return to Peterhead on loan

Peterhead have announced Dundee’s Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan have returned to the club on loan.

The attacking duo were both loaned to the Blue Toon last term.

However, Mulligan, 18, went down with an ankle problem during the start-of-season Betfred Cup campaign and, as a result, returned to Dens Park.

Cameron, meanwhile, impressed in the first part of the 2020/21 season, before being recalled by Dundee in January when football below the Championship was suspended.

The 18-year-old played 15 times, scoring three goals, during his initial spell.