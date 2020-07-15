Duncan Fraser to step down from Aberdeen non-executive director role

Aberdeen have announced former chief executive Duncan Fraser is to step down from his role as a non-executive director on July 22.

Fraser, who is also leaving the board of the Scottish FA, is set to join Uefa’s business development programme.

The news ends Fraser’s near-20 years of service at Pittodrie, having joined the Dons in 2002. He played a “pivotal role” in moving the club into a debt-free position in 2014.

Commenting on his departure, AFC chairman Dave Cormack said: “I am grateful to Duncan for his time and dedication throughout his career at AFC. Duncan has not only given his expertise to Aberdeen, but in recent times also held an important role as a non‐executive director at the Scottish FA.

“As co‐chair of the medical and player welfare committee, his experience has been beneficial in enabling us to get back training. We wish him all the best.”

Former AFC Chairman, Stewart Milne, added: “In the seventeen years Duncan and I worked together, his counsel and loyalty were unwavering. He helped the club achieve many of our key objectives, ultimately playing a central role in negotiating the deal that eliminated our debt, something which the club had been working towards for a number of years.

“Duncan was candid with me and never hid his desire to one day serve the game in a wider capacity and I am delighted that he can now achieve that ambition with UEFA, supporting their 55 national associations as a UEFA GROW mentor.”

Explaining his decision to step down from both the AFC and Scottish FA Board, Fraser said: “Throughout my time at the club I always believed I was in a very privileged position and had a responsibility to serve and give my full loyalty and commitment to Aberdeen.

“The role of mentoring that I am now pursuing within UEFA will require the same absolute dedication. I will be working through UEFA GROW with football federations throughout Europe to assist in their strategic planning and vision going forward to ensure that we protect the game for future generations in a sustainable way.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank every single member of staff that I have worked with over the years, all of whom have been a credit to the club. I wish them and everyone connected with The Dons all the very best for the future”