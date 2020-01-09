Sean Wallace: Dubai deja vu as flight turns round and we end up waiting in Istanbul

It took a little longer to get to Dubai than initially planned … for the second year in succession.

Last time there were two cancelled flights due to high winds which meant we arrived more tham 24 hours later than scheduled.

This year there was deja vu all over again.

We did manage to dodge the heavy winds in Aberdeen, but we were five hours into the flight from Heathrow to Dubai when it was forced to turn round, redirected to Istanbul, Turkey.

Airspace over Iraq and Iran was closed down following an escalation of the problems there.

There was a 16-hour stopover in Istanbul which was being battered by storms.

After a long bus journey we arrived at a hotel on the coast, with cargo ships moored all along the front.

There was driving rain and biting cold, a shock for those who had dressed for the 80-degree heat of Dubai.

Ironically the hotel adjacent was called … Dubai! It was like rubbing our noses in it.

In Dubai, I am looking forward to seeing new signing Dylan McGeouch train alongside his new team-mates.

McGeouch is a quality signing and can bring that creativity and drive in attacking midfield.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes had moved to sign McGeouch in the two previous summer transfer windows.

He finally landed the midfielder on a two-and- a-half year deal from Sunderland.

The Dons have been busy and have also made their interest clear to sign St Johnstone winger Matty Kennedy on a pre-contract.

This transfer window will inevitably bring interest from England in leading scorer Sam Cosgrove and Scotland international defender Scott McKenna.

It will take multi-millions to tempt the Dons into selling but the bottom line is every player at every team inevitably has a price.

It will be a fascinating month.