Gallagher: Draw with Rangers gives Aberdeen supporters something to feed off

Aberdeen attacker Jon Gallagher hopes the manner of the team’s draw with Rangers gives the Red Army something to “feed off”.

The Dons fought to a 2-2 Premiership draw against Steven Gerrard’s visitors, having found themselves 2-0 down after half an hour.

Some supporters started to head for the exits as the game looked to be going the way of the earlier 5-0 away loss to the Gers and 4-0 Pittodrie defeat to Celtic.

However, Gallagher’s goal out of nowhere on 39 minutes dragged the hesitant, error-strewn Dons out of their malaise and they went on to level through Andy Considine after the break.

And Atlanta United loanee Gallagher hopes the energy and fire the Reds showed to fight back in the last 60 minutes of the game buoys the fans.

He said: “It hopefully gives the fans something to feed off and realise we can compete with the Old Firm. Especially in the last 60 minutes, we showed that.”

Gallagher and James Wilson were the widemen of an attacking midfield trio behind Sam Cosgrove and – after both struggled to get into the match early on – they combined to unlock the visitors.

The Irishman’s finish through a sea of Rangers defenders got the Pittodrie crowd back on side after early strikes from Scott Arfield and former captain Ryan Jack.

Gallagher was handed man of the match for his tireless harrying of the Rangers backline in the second half, as the Reds moved to what appeared to be a 4-4-2 formation.

He said: “I just continued my run, James Wilson did really well to pop the ball into my path from there and I’ve had a bit of composure to put the ball away.

“It’s been a long time coming and I’m glad I’ve finally scored.

“We went into the game pretty confident and nerves struck us.

“The goal lifted us and the crowd did a good job in lifting us. We fed off that energy and I felt half-time came at a good time for them.

“We said we had to be a bit more composed on the ball.

“Once we settled down and realised we could play, we got that confidence, got the goal and kept pushing. Especially the timing of the goal – the momentum shifted our way and we kept that going into the second half. Luckily Andy found himself in front of goal and got the equaliser.

“We’ll take the positives but we won’t get carried away.

“We’ve got another big match on Saturday (against Hibs) and another chance to get three points.

“I feel in the dressing room we’re pleased to come from two goals down, but bittersweet that we didn’t get all three points.”

Gallagher was moved closer to Cosgrove after the break and played like a number 10 or second striker.

He says he’s happy to do as he’s told by McInnes and added: “I’ll play wherever the gaffer sees fit. I’ve played all over the pitch my whole life. But I’m just happy when I can bring my energy to the game.”

Aberdeen are now unbeaten in six league games after the loss to Celtic. Inconsistency is something they have been guilty of this term, however, with the most recent example the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone in Perth.

Gallagher – who will likely extend his loan from strategic partners Atlanta until the end of the season – said: “We don’t want to get too carried away. We have another tough opponent coming up on Saturday – we’ll take the positives and switch focus.

“We’re on a bit of an unbeaten run. We’re gutted not to take the three points but that’s a good thing to see from your team.

“Keeping that consistency is big for us. We’ve been in and out of results but in the last few games, we’ve shown we can be up there in the table.”

Despite being an Atlanta player, Gallagher – who says Aberdeen have been “brilliant” for his career – admitted he was unaware of the two clubs’ new relationship until it was announced.

He said: “It was news to me – I didn’t really know much was going on. Then they were all in town and one day they walked into the training ground!

“It’s exciting and hopefully it can benefit both parties.”