Willie Miller: There’s been no lack of effort to find a solution, but it’s time to call the Scottish Premiership season

We have reached a point where the reality is that it doesn’t appear possible to finish the Premiership season.

There have been valiant efforts to come up with solutions to finish the campaign.

The 12 Premiership clubs have been holding meetings and trying to come up with a strategy.

But completing the top-flight season doesn’t seem on. Having listened to the SFA’s doctor John MacLean at the weekend it’s clear the biggest hurdle for Scottish clubs will be trying to get fans back in grounds.

It needs to be safe for people to be in a ground, and how can it be safe or when will it be safe when right now you’re not supposed to interact with people outside of your own household?

When you consider even funeral services have been severely restricted, football pales into insignificance.

But whenever football returns, the bottom line is clubs need fans at games to be financially viable.

Behind-closed-doors is something I don’t feel would be a financially viable option, even just to complete the Premiership season.

Even if they do come up with a plan to do it there are so many other issues.

There will be no games before the end of June, but player contracts are up in June and so is the furlough scheme. So it looks like clubs will be releasing players because without furlough they couldn’t afford to offer them a new contract.

That would mean many clubs probably wouldn’t have enough players to fulfil their fixtures behind closed doors.

There also needs to be consideration for player safety.

When it comes to testing, Dr MacLean outlined that an individual test only covers one day, meaning players would need to be tested every day, something it seems clubs in Scotland won’t be able to afford.

There will be players – and understandably so – who will not be keen on the idea of returning to play behind closed doors when the country is still in the midst of heavy restrictions.

I think concerns players have about putting themselves and their families at risk by restarting too soon have been forgotten about.

Everyone involved wants the Premiership season finished, but it just doesn’t seem possible or viable.

One of the issues surrounding the completion of the season is the European spots.

If the Premiership fixtures aren’t played and there are major delays when it comes to completing the Scottish Cup, then between them the SPFL and SFA may have to agree that fourth place in the top flight gains Europa League entry.

There is the possibility European football could be under way next season before the Scottish Cup is finished, which would mean the logical decision would be for Aberdeen who are fourth to get a place in the Europa League.

It also appears there will be major challenges trying to start next season, whenever that may be.

I don’t think playing behind-closed-doors games is financially viable. But even if the Premiership could make it work financially to finish this term and start next season it’s a non-starter for the Championship, League One and League Two.

For lower league clubs such a high percentage of income is from supporters coming through the turnstiles and attending hospitality.

Clubs have been getting help from the government in the form of furlough.

But if the job retention scheme is not extended, clubs will have no option other than not to renew contracts with players because they won’t be able to afford it. There will be a huge impact for players and for the clubs.

Until there is an indication of when football could be played in front of crowds, clubs will be unable to re-sign players and start planning.

Before we reach that point clubs will have to try to keep costs as low as possible to survive this situation.