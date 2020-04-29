Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes: We can’t let SPFL reconstruction sidetrack priority of getting football back on

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes today warned clubs must not be sidetracked from saving Scottish football during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There is a growing clamour for league reconstruction for next season as Scotland attempts to navigate the coronavirus crisis.

Scottish football has been shutdown since March 13 and will be suspended until at least June 10.

A 15-strong taskforce has been set up by the SPFL to look into the possibility of league reconstruction.

Scotland’s footballers have also strongly backed permanent reconstruction.

In a survey conducted by PFA Scotland almost 80% of players in the four senior divisions want permanent reconstruction from next season – with a 14-14-14 set-up.

McInnes insists the focus must be on saving clubs to ensure there are leagues after the shutdown – and not shuffling the structure.

He said: “Our biggest concern at the minute has to be getting back to playing and seeing what football will look like when we come through this. Everyone has got to engage and focus on that.

“League reconstruction is important, in particular to certain clubs which it affects greatly, but we have to make sure we have leagues in the first place in football to go back to.

“Football is going to be very different when we do get back to training and playing.

“However, we have to have some form of competitive football out there.

“It is too important to too many people and generates so much money.

“We have got to keep clubs alive.

“If we don’t get back playing then it is going to be really tough for clubs to survive this.

“We need to focus on what we can do to get football back.

“We have to be pro-active and put the necessary plans in place.

“That means speaking to the broadcasters, to the SFA, SPFL and the government about trying to get football back going again and to see what that looks like.”

A recent proposition by the SPFL board was eventually voted through by 81% of the 42 member clubs to call time on the three lower divisions.

The passing of that proposition also gave power to the SPFL board to end the suspended Premiership campaign and call champions and relegation.

Aberdeen voted yes to the proposition, but only after Pittodrie chairman Dave Cormack received assurances from the SPFL that no call on the top flight season will be made without full consultation with all 12 Premiership clubs.

The future of the Premiership remains uncertain, although following a meeting of UEFA’s executive committee last week the option to end a domestic season was opened up to member associations in “special cases”.

That decision was made under representation from Scotland and Belgium.

European leagues, including Scotland, have subsequently been given a deadline of May 25 by UEFA to provide plans to restart the 2019-20 season.

UEFA’s guidelines state leagues should be in a position to communicate by May 25 plans on a restart for domestic competitions. The executive committee will hold their next meet on May 27 where they intend to reach a decision on whether this season’s Euro competitions can be completed in August.

Aberdeen recently issued a letter to the SPFL board, SFA and the other 11 Premiership clubs asking for a delay in calling time on the Premiership until the Reds conducted a feasibility study into playing the remaining fixtures of 2019-20.

If that could be done behind closed doors the Dons would aim to find a way to broadcast all their games to their supporters.

However, the price of testing players and staff could be prohibitive to closed door games.

Medical chiefs at the 20 English Premier League clubs have decided players and staff be tested twice per week from when training resumes. Tests are £150 each.

McInnes said: “I think there is a general feeling among the top-flight clubs that we would like to fulfil the fixtures.

“We all accept that when we go back there are going to be restrictions in terms of when and how we get fans back into the stadiums.

“It is important we still have an open mind to finish the season, although I accept there could be difficulties in doing that.

“In an ideal world we can get the season finished and then move on to the next one but we will need to see what happens.”