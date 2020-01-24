Aberdeen ‘won’t go down without fight’ in race for Europe – Niall McGinn

Winger Niall McGinn today vowed Aberdeen are ready to fight to win the race for automatic European qualification.

The Dons lost valuable ground in the battle for third spot and a Europa League qualifying spot when losing 1-0 to Motherwell.

Third-placed Well hold a four-point advantage over Aberdeen. But McGinn aims to overhaul them to secure Europe for a seventh straight season.

to achieve that he admits the Reds must step up and deliver more firepower to take the pressure off striker Sam Cosgrove.

Leading scorer Cosgrove is on 21 goals this season with McGinn the next closest on five.

McGinn said: “Europe is massive. Even when I first came through the door, it took us a year or two to get European football.

“It’s the games we want to be involved in.

“We don’t want to lose that lightly and we’ll put up a fight between now and the end of the season to get European football again, which we all want.

“We want to stay in the Scottish Cup for as long as possible as well. With a wee bit of luck along the away, who knows?

“But regarding European football, we are all striving for that. We won’t be going down without a fight of achieving European football again.”

For the second successive game since the winter shutdown, Aberdeen struggled to convert possession into goals.

Dons boss Derek McInnes aims to rectify that problem by signing players with creativity and speed before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

However, McGinn – who is set to face St Mirren away on Sunday – admits players have to step up now to deliver more of a cutting edge. He said: “Sam (Cosgrove) has been terrific and his goalscoring has been brilliant.

“It is down to myself and others to chip in with goals and assists.

“I always challenge myself to get to double figures. I am halfway there and I have a few assists, which I am pleased with, but will keep trying to improve.

“It is important for defenders to chip in at set-pieces and we have been working on that over the last couple of weeks.

“We are getting on a lot of corners but it is not falling for us and ending in the back of the net.

“We will keep working and hopefully they will come together sooner rather than later.”

Last season Aberdeen had to sweat on their European spot, having failed to automatically qualify via the league.

The Dons were beaten to the third-placed finish by Kilmarnock and had to rely on Celtic retaining the Scottish Cup to secure Europa League entry.

In what is shaping up to be a two-way shoot-out for Europe between Aberdeen and Motherwell, the Northern Ireland cap admits it could happen again if the Reds’ form fails to improve.

He said: “If you’re looking from the outside in, Rangers and Celtic have been doing brilliant. It might come down to us relying on the Celtic cup win, like we did last year, but the thing for us is that we need to get back to winning ways.

“Hopefully we can do that in the coming weeks.”

Aberdeen are back in action on Sunday when travelling to struggling St Mirren and McGinn admits that is now a “must win”.

He said: “It was a frustrating night against Motherwell because for the majority of the game I felt we dominated and had the better opportunities.

“They scored a goal at a good time, just before the interval, and it is a thing we work on, keeping clean sheets and defending corners correctly.

“It was very disappointing but we need to get back on the training ground and keep working away.

“It is going to be a long second half of the season. We are still in the Scottish Cup and we want to keep on the tail of Motherwell.

“We know it’s a busy schedule at the moment and St Mirren will be difficult. St Mirren obviously beat us down there the last time and hopefully we can go there and rectify that disappointing result. It is a ‘must-win’ game and we’ll be going there trying to get three points.”