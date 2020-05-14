Aberdeen boss shares Scott Wright’s frustration after attacker denied knee injury comeback after hard work

Dons boss Derek McInnes has hailed Scott Wright for battling back from injury hell ahead of schedule.

The winger was initially ruled out for the season last September when undergoing knee ligament surgery on an injury suffered during training.

Against the odds the 23-year-old has returned to full fitness but is being denied a comeback due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

McInnes feels Wright’s frustration and confirmed the player would have been available to make an impact in the post-split Premiership games and bid for Scottish Cup glory.

The manager said: “Scott put so much work in to get ahead of the game so it is very frustrating for him.

“After getting through all that hard work to get back, the best bit about it is playing again.

“That has been taken away from him.

“Scott’s knee is in good enough condition for him to play.”

The winger had made seven appearances in all competitions in the currently suspended season and scored in the 5-0 win over Chikhura Sachkhere.

Wright was set to complete the final part of his rehabilitation when competing in 11-a-side training sessions and a development squad match during the international break in mid-March.

However, Scottish football was shut down at all levels on March 13. That suspension of action will continue until at least June 10.

McInnes said: “Scott was more or less there and just had to complete his rehab with games.

“He was at the stage where he was set to start that competitive training.

“We were hoping to get some 11-a-sides in training for Scott and open the pitch up for him.

“Then he was due to play in one of the development games during the international break.

“But obviously that got knocked on the head.”

It is now more than two months since Aberdeen last played, a 3-1 defeat of Hibs at Pittodrie on March 7.

The squad have not trained together since social distancing and lockdown measures were put into force by the government.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon recently confirmed those measures would continue until May 28 when they will be reviewed.

Wright will continue to work on his own in the hope football can return soon.

McInnes said: “A big part of Scott’s rehabilitation was interaction again and contact with players in a game situation.

“That was taken away from him.

“Scott is fine in himself and will continue once we all get back.”

Aberdeen legend Neil Simpson was this week’s guest on Northern Goal – the north of Scotland football podcast:

Scotland international centre-back Scott McKenna is also progressing well in rehabilitation from injury during the lockdown.

McKenna was ruled out for the rest of the 2019-20 campaign after suffering a serious hamstring tear in the Scottish Cup quarter-final win at St Mirren on February 29.

The defender was initially set to miss the Nations League play-offs in March for a place in the Euro finals.

However, the play-offs have been moved to September and the Euro finals switched to next summer.

In the initial weeks after the injury McKenna was receiving face-to-face treatment by the club’s medical staff.

However, the introduction of the lockdown measures forced the Dons medical team to get creative when approaching McKenna’s rehabilitation.

The defender has been using kitchen work-tops, bannisters and the hallway outside his flat on his road to recovery.

McInnes said: “Adam Stokes (head of medical and sports science) has told me he is delighted with Scott’s rehabilitation.

“He believes it couldn’t have gone any better. Scott will benefit from the break in the long run.”