Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy out after ankle surgery

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes today confirmed winger Matty Kennedy will be out for three weeks after ankle surgery.

Kennedy had a “tidy up” procedure on a problem that had flared up during lockdown.

January signing Kennedy is back working with the club’s physios and is scheduled to return to training in mid-July.

McInnes also confirmed striker Curtis Main had surgery this week on a knee problem.

Main is also scheduled to return to pre-season training in mid-July.

McInnes is confident both Kennedy and Main will have enough time in training to be ready for the Premiership start on August 1.

He had hoped to get the procedures for both players done earlier, but hospitals had been operating at capacity due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The manager said: “Matty had a little procedure on his ankle which was a tidy up.

“Due to the way of the world getting hospitals, scans and being seen by specialists was very difficult.

“So Matty is a bit behind where we want him to be.

“He is doing work with the physios now, but will be up and running in full training the second week of July, which is plenty of time for the season starting.”

Kennedy made an immediate impact on signing on at Pittodrie from St Johnstone and became a regular starter for McInnes until football shut-down in March due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Striker Main, a capture last summer having left Motherwell, took longer to establish himself in the regular staring line-up.

That was primarily down to the form of prolific striker Sam Cosgrove, who netted 23 goals last season, 20 before the turn of year.

However, in the two months before the coronavirus shutdown, Main had established himself as first-choice striker.

He netted in the final game before the shutdown, a 3-1 defeat of Hibs at Pittodrie on March 7.

McInnes said: “Doing the work we had put to Curtis and the rest of the players, he had felt a little irritation in his knee.

“Curtis had a little floating body there that needed clearing out.

“Ideally we would have liked to have that done weeks ago, but the way the hospitals were we had to bide our time with that.

“The quickest Curtis could get his surgery was Thursday, so he will be out for two to three weeks.

“The aim is to be back in full training in the second week of July.”

After more than three months apart, Aberdeen returned to socially-distanced training on Monday.

McInnes will ease the players into what will be a seven-week pre-season before the targeted August 1 Premeirship start.

He said: “We have to be mindful of the fact that it will be almost five months from the Hibs game to the first the first game of the season.

“We also have to be mindful that the players have had a longer break than they have ever had.

“What we are trying to do is use the first two weeks to build them up to get them really ready to what they would normally come back for a pre-season.

“Then we would use that last month to get them tuned into game-related practices and get more contact.

“The players have come back in good condition.

“It is great to see everyone again and the players, along with staff, are just enthusiastic about being back onto the grass and in about the work.”

Aberdeen remain in talks with Jonny Hayes about trying to negotiate a return to Pittodrie for the Republic of Ireland international winger.

Hayes, 32, is a free agent having left Celtic this summer.

Aberdeen have offered a two-year-contract to Hayes who starred for the Dons from 2012-17 before transferring to Celtic.

We discussed where Jonny Hayes would fit into Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen team on this week’s Northern Goal podcast: