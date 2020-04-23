When Mike, McGuire and Mackie fired Ebbe Skovdahl’s Aberdeen back into Europe

In season 2001-02 Aberdeen enjoyed their best league campaign under Danish manager Ebbe Skovdahl.

After years of fighting it out towards the lower end of the Scottish Premier League the Dons returned to the top half of the table.

The highlight of that campaign came 18 years ago this week, when Skovdahl’s Reds secured a return to European football for the following term.

Livingston, the visitors to Pittodrie, were also enjoying a fine season and like Aberdeen were hoping to earn a Uefa Cup place – but the Dons made a dream start by taking an eighth-minute lead.

Darren Mackie did well down the right. His cross should have been straightforward for Livi keeper, but the goalie collided with team-mate Marvin Andrews and the ball ran loose, leaving Leon Mike with a tap-in.

Three minutes later it was 2-0 and the Red Army could think about looking out their passports.

Mackie’s header from Robbie Winters’ free-kick was parried by Broto. Phil McGuire was quickest to react and rifled home the rebound from six yards.

Winters was the provider of the third goal on 38 minutes with Mackie lashing home his cross from 14 yards.

The Reds could have increased their lead with a host of second-half chances while the Lions rarely threatened.

Boss Skovdahl said: “I am delighted for everyone that we have managed to secure a place in the Uefa Cup for next season.”

Aberdeen’s reward was a preliminary round tie against Nistru Otaci of Moldova in August, which they came through by the slimmest of margins – with a single goal at Pittodrie deciding things.

Next up were Hertha Berlin, who knocked the Reds out by the same margin, a 0-0 draw in the Granite City followed by a 1-0 Dons loss in the German capital.