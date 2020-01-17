More Aberdeen signings on the way says Derek McInnes

Dons boss Derek McInnes is confident he can deliver more new signings before the end of the January transfer window.

So far this month Aberdeen have secured midfielder Dylan McGeouch on a two-and-a-half year deal from Sunderland.

St Johnstone winger Matty Kennedy has signed a pre-contract agreement and will link up with the Reds next season.

Attempts have been made to sign this month the 25-year-old Scotland Under-21 international, but it appears increasingly unlikely Kennedy will join the Dons in this window.

However, McInnes – who is preparing his squad to take on Dumbarton in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup tomorrow – believes he can deliver more new additions this month.

The Pittodrie gaffer said: “For now it’s about trying to get two or three additions before the end of January.

“We’ve got five out this weekend so I still think we need one or two more to bolster the numbers and improve the situation.

“We know what we’re trying to get in, but it’s about trying to make that happen.

“I wouldn’t say we were close yet, but we are working and chipping away at a few things to see if something falls for us. Often in January a lot of things happen in the last week of the window or the last few days.

“It all happens quickly. Obviously we would like to get our work done early, but it doesn’t always pan out like that.

“But we’re still confident we can add one or two more before the window closes.”

Ross County midfielder Mark Gallagher may yet join if the Dons can agree player training compensation with the Staggies for the 18-year-old.

McInnes is pleased to have added Kennedy.

The former Everton and Cardiff player first came to the Aberdeen manager’s attention in the summer of 2012 when he scored for Kilmarnock in a pre-season friendly against McInnes’ Bristol City.

He added: “He’s a player I’ve kept a wee eye on. I first came across him when I was at Bristol City.

“We came up to Scotland to do pre-season and he came on for Kilmarnock and scored an absolute worldie against us.

“He was 17 at the time. Then he moved to Everton and I followed his career and we picked him up watching games when he was out on loan.

“He’s come back to St Johnstone and been a key player for them.

“He’s been very consistent and very prominent for St Johnstone and we feel confident we’ve made a good addition to the club from the Scottish leagues.

“He clearly had other options, but I’m delighted Matty has stuck to his word like we stuck or ours.

“We think it will be a great signing and we’re really looking forward to working with him in the summer.”

Securing Kennedy adds to the nucleus of McInnes’ squad that is already tied down for next season.

With only Stephen Gleeson and Tomas Cerny out of contract in the summer and loans expiring for Zak Vyner, Greg Leigh and Jon Gallagher, McInnes doesn’t expect to have to perform a major summer rebuild as in previous seasons.

He said: “We don’t have as many players out of contract as in the past.

“We might still have to move one or two on or we might have clubs looking to come and buy our players.

“But there won’t be as many changes in the summer as there has been in the last couple of seasons.

“That gives us a bit of confidence for the following season.”

On tomorrow’s Scottish Cup tie with League One Dumbarton, McInnes said: “We know the onus is going to be on us to try to set the tempo.

“We’re up against a very organised team. Jim Duffy’s team always are, especially against a side from a higher level.

“Jim will have worked on his shape and structure all week.”

For the Dons, Vyner (shoulder), Leigh (tibia), Craig Bryson (ankle) and Scott Wright (knee) are all out for the clash with the Sons and Lewis Ferguson is suspended.