Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic will be played on Sunday April 12.

The Dons’ last four tie with the Hoops will kick-off at 3pm at Hampden with the game being screened live on Premier Sports.

The first semi-final between Hearts and Hibs will be played on Saturday April 11 at the national stadium with kick-off at 12.15pm and being shown on BBC Scotland and Premier Sports.