Dons potential Euro opponents Sporting hit by Covid-19 outbreak

Aberdeen’s potential Europa League third qualifying round opponents Sporting Clube de Portugal, have been hit by a coronavirus outbreak after reports seven players have tested positive.

Three players tested positive on Sunday for Covid-19, forcing the club to postpone its pre-season friendly with Italian club Napoli on Sunday evening.

The crisis has deepened following reports in Portugal four further players had tested positive at the club.

The outbreak has led to the entire squad and technical staff being tested again and new Sporting manager Ruben Amorim faces the prospect of being without all seven for the first game of the new Portuguese season against Gil Vicente on Sunday.

Left back Marcos Acuna is also on the verge of departing Sporting after travelling to Spain to complete the formalities of his move to Sevilla.