Dons player ratings from Hampden

Aberdeen went down 2-0 to Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden, here are how the Dons players rated.
Starting line-up: Joe Lewis 6 – Left exposed by defence for goals. Vital early double save.
Tommie Hoban 6 – Tough battle with Elyounoussi. Tough in the tackle.
Andy Considine 6 – Solid shift but should have cleared the danger for Celtic’s second.
Ash Taylor 6 – Centre of a back three that looked vulnerable before formation shift.
Ryan Hedges 6 – More influential in the second half although struggled at wing back defensively.
Sam Cosgrove 6 – Few early chances but faded. Battled with Scott Brown at corners and free-kick set pieces.
Lewis Ferguson 7 – Battled hard as the deep lying, defending midfield player. Strong shift.
Scott Wright 6 – Struggled to make same impact as he did off the bench in 3-3 draw.
Matty Kennedy 6 – Defensively tough shift but tried to make difference going forward.
Marley Watkins 6 – Worked hard in support of Cosgrove until off injured.
Top Don – Ross McCrorie 7 – Solid shift in midfield and right back. Also produced a goal saving last gasp tackle.
Subs: Greg Leigh 5 (for Taylor 63) – First game time since December after injury.
Connor McLennan 5 (for Cosgrove 63) – Lively on introduction. Brought energy.
Curtis Main 3 (for Watkins 79) – Brought fight up top.
Niall McGinn 2 (for Kennedy 85) – Little time to make impact.
