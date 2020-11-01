Dons player ratings from Hampden

Aberdeen went down 2-0 to Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden, here are how the Dons players rated.

Starting line-up: Joe Lewis 6 – Left exposed by defence for goals. Vital early double save.

Tommie Hoban 6 – Tough battle with Elyounoussi. Tough in the tackle.

Andy Considine 6 – Solid shift but should have cleared the danger for Celtic’s second.

Ash Taylor 6 – Centre of a back three that looked vulnerable before formation shift.

Ryan Hedges 6 – More influential in the second half although struggled at wing back defensively.

Sam Cosgrove 6 – Few early chances but faded. Battled with Scott Brown at corners and free-kick set pieces.

Lewis Ferguson 7 – Battled hard as the deep lying, defending midfield player. Strong shift.

Scott Wright 6 – Struggled to make same impact as he did off the bench in 3-3 draw.

Matty Kennedy 6 – Defensively tough shift but tried to make difference going forward.

Marley Watkins 6 – Worked hard in support of Cosgrove until off injured.

Top Don – Ross McCrorie 7 – Solid shift in midfield and right back. Also produced a goal saving last gasp tackle.

© Bill Murray - SNS Group

Subs: Greg Leigh 5 (for Taylor 63) – First game time since December after injury.

Connor McLennan 5 (for Cosgrove 63) – Lively on introduction. Brought energy.

Curtis Main 3 (for Watkins 79) – Brought fight up top.

Niall McGinn 2 (for Kennedy 85) – Little time to make impact.