Dons of the Decade vote: Pick your right winger for our Aberdeen team of the last 10 years

With the end of the decade drawing near, we’re asking you to pick your Aberdeen team from the last 10 years.

Over the coming days, we’ll work from the man between the sticks to the player leading the line, asking you to choose from several options for each position.

Given it’s the formation the Dons have used most over the period in question, we’ve already decided the team will line-up as a 4-2-3-1.

Here are your options for the right wideman. Once you’ve decided, select the player’s name at the bottom of the page.

Niall McGinn

Northern Irishman McGinn’s time at Aberdeen was punctuated by a six-month spell in South Korea at the start of the 2017/18 season.

McGinn first arrived at the Dons under Craig Brown in 2012 and was successful as a striker.

Under Derek McInnes, he has played mainly as a winger, developing a telepathic relationship with now-departed team-mates Jonny Hayes and Adam Rooney as the team won the 2014 League Cup and recorded several big results in Europe.

He made his 300th appearance in the Premiership win over Hamilton on Saturday, setting up Sam Cosgrove’s winner, showing – at 32 – he remains a difference-maker for the Dons.

Ryan Fraser

Cove native Fraser made just 23 appearances for Aberdeen, having come through the youth academy, with his 14 starts all coming in the 2012/13 campaign under Craig Brown.

Despite his age, Fraser impressed the Red Army with his trickery and direct running, and they were disappointed when he moved then-English League One Bournemouth after failing to agree a new deal.

He has of course gone on to become a household name south of the border, starring for the Cherries in the Premier League, as well as Scotland.

Connor McLennan

Peterhead-raised McLennan burst on to the scene last season, making 21 starts.

Having come on as a substitute during the 1-0 League Cup final loss to Celtic, he put in a man-of-the-match showing at Ibrox against Rangers later in the campaign, scoring the second goal in a 2-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final replay victory.

Has had a slow start to this term, although he did scored a high-profile goal for Scotland Under-21s. McLennan surely has a big future in red.

Keep an eye out for votes on the other positions and the final Dons of the Decade team over the next couple of weeks.