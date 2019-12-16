Dons of the Decade vote: Pick your right-sided centre-back for our Aberdeen team of the last 10 years

With the end of the decade drawing near, we’re asking you to pick your Aberdeen team from the last 10 years.

Over the coming days, we’ll work from the man between the sticks to the player leading the line, asking you to choose from several options for each position.

Given it’s the formation the Dons have used most over the period in question, we’ve already decided the team will line-up as a 4-2-3-1.

Here are your options for right-sided centre-back. You’ve already selected a goalkeeper, left-back and left-sided centre-half.

Once you’ve decided, select the player’s name at the bottom of the page.

Ash Taylor

Welshman Taylor is in his second spell with Aberdeen, having initially played for the Dons between 2014 and 2017.

This first period included the 3-0 win against Croatian outfit Rijeka and two home wins over Celtic as Derek McInnes’ Dons challenged Ronny Deila’s Celtic for the title.

A divisive figure with fans, big Ash has started the last three games after returning from an hamstring tear suffered shortly after rejoining in the summer.

In total he has made 131 appearances so far.

Russell Anderson

Former captain Anderson, like Taylor after him, returned to Pittodrie for a second spell after leaving. He is widely recognised as a club legend.

Having come through as a youngster and playing for the first-team between 1997 and 2007, the skipper departed for the English lower leagues.

When he returned in this decade – aged 33 – he was immediately handed the armband by then-boss Craig Brown.

Of course, the crowning achievement of his more-than-400 Reds appearances was still to come, with Anderson captaining the Dons to League Cup glory under McInnes in March 2014. He also went on to play in the Euro qualifying victory over Dutch side Groningen.

Anthony O’Connor

O’Connor spent a two-year spell at Pittodrie.

The Irishman racked up 90 appearances – including a League Cup final – before leaving for current side Bradford City with dreams of eventually reaching England’s top-flight.

Michael Devlin

The arrival of Devlin from Hamilton in January 2018, while recovering from a serious knee injury, brought much excitement.

An old head on young shoulders, Devlin had served as Accies captain and was viewed as the perfect partner for fellow young prospect Scott McKenna, his new flatmate.

However, now-Scotland international Devlin has struggled for a consistent run in the team at times, making only 41 appearances in red so far.

Keep an eye out for votes on the other positions and the final Dons of the Decade team over the next couple of weeks.