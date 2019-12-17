Dons of the Decade vote: Pick your right-back for our Aberdeen team of the last 10 years

With the end of the decade drawing near, we’re asking you to pick your Aberdeen team from the last 10 years.

Over the coming days, we’ll work from the man between the sticks to the player leading the line, asking you to choose from several options for each position.

Given it’s the formation the Dons have used most over the period in question, we’ve already decided the team will line-up as a 4-2-3-1.

Here are your options for right-back. Once you’ve decided, select the players name at the bottom of the page.

Shay Logan

Logan has been a critical part of Derek McInnes’ Dons team since signing from Brentford, initially on loan, in 2014.

He made his debut in the 4-0 League Cup semi-final win over St Johnstone that same year and also played against Inverness Caley Thistle as the Dons won the final.

A modern wing-back who has been pretty much unchallenged in his dominance of the right-back position since he arrived, some fans argue Logan’s powers have lessened in recent seasons.

The former Manchester City youth player has made 265 Reds appearances so far.

Rory McArdle

Northern Irishman McArdle made 68 appearances, many as a right-back, for the Dons between 2010 and 2012.

He played in two losing Scottish Cup semi-finals at Pittodrie under Craig Brown.

Joe Shaughnessy

Irishman Shaughnessy, now of Southend, made 59 appearances for the Dons in the Brown and McInnes eras. He was released in 2015.

He joined St Johnstone, where he was used predominantly as a centre-back, and came close to a Pittodrie return in the summer.

Keep an eye out for votes on the other positions and the final Dons of the Decade team over the next couple of weeks.