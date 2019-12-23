Dons of the Decade vote: Pick your number 10 for our Aberdeen team of the last 10 years

With the end of the decade drawing near, we’re asking you to pick your Aberdeen team from the last 10 years.

Over the coming days, we’ll work from the man between the sticks to the player leading the line, asking you to choose from several options for each position.

Given it’s the formation the Dons have used most over the period in question, we’ve already decided the team will line-up as a 4-2-3-1.

Here are your options for the man behind the striker – the advanced midfield/ number 10 role. Once you’ve decided, select the player’s name at the bottom of the page.

Kenny McLean

Now at Norwich in the English Premier League, McLean was equally at home in holding midfield as he was attacking midfield for the Dons.

We’ve decided to include him in this vote because of his ability to link midfield to attack and cut through stubborn defences with his creativity and range of passing.

In his three-and-a-half years at Pittodrie, McLean made 158 appearances, scoring 25 times. His first goal came in the famous 3-0 Europa League qualifying win in Rijeka.

Ryan Christie

Christie spent a year-and-a-half on loan at Aberdeen from Celtic, scoring 15 goals across 58 appearances.

Similar to McLean, he played in different midfield positions, but also proved his value as a 10. He had the bit of magic required to find a way through defences who arrived at Pittodrie to sit in.

Peter Pawlett

Different from the previous two players in the sense he used explosive pace to break defences instead of passing ability.

Pawlett spent more than 10 years at the Dons – racking up 213 games – and, like Christie, was used as a wideman.

However, it was in the League Cup-winning season of 2014 that he endeared himself to the Red Army, playing off target man Adam Rooney.

He missed the League Cup final at Parkhead through injury, but netted after a wonderful, direct run against St Johnstone in the semi-final. The Saturday after that goal at Tynecastle, he scored a very similar Scottish Cup winner against Celtic at Parkhead.

Keep an eye out for votes on the other positions and the final Dons of the Decade team over the next couple of weeks.