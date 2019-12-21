Dons of the Decade vote: Pick your left winger for our Aberdeen team of the last 10 years

With the end of the decade drawing near, we’re asking you to pick your Aberdeen team from the last 10 years.

Over the coming days, we’ll work from the man between the sticks to the player leading the line, asking you to choose from several options for each position.

Given it’s the formation the Dons have used most over the period in question, we’ve already decided the team will line-up as a 4-2-3-1.

Here are your options for the left wideman. Once you’ve decided, select the player’s name at the bottom of the page.

Jonny Hayes

Irishman Hayes made 207 appearances between 2012 and 2017, before leaving for Celtic.

Quick, technically gifted and energetic, Hayes linked brilliantly with compatriot Adam Rooney up top and Northern Irishman Niall McGinn on the opposite flank. He lifted the League Cup in 2014.

Hayes played in two more domestic cup finals for the Dons, and scored the opener in the 2017 Scottish Cup final loss to the Hoops at Hampden.

Prone to netting big goals, his howitzer against Celtic at Pittodrie to end keeper Fraser Forster’s clean sheet record will live long in the memory.

Gary Mackay-Steven

GMS replaced Hayes on the left side, moving from Celtic and spending two years at Pittodrie between 2017 and 2019.

The Thurso man was unfortunate with injury during his time at the Dons, suffering – among other problems – a brutal head knock against the Hoops in 2018’s League Cup final.

With 16 goals in his 72 appearances, including a wonderful hat-trick against Hibs at Pittodrie and sumptuous goal against St Mirren, Derek McInnes had hoped he’d stay – but he left for Major League Soccer’s New York City FC.

Keep an eye out for votes on the other positions and the final Dons of the Decade team over the next couple of weeks.