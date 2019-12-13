Dons of the Decade vote: Pick your left-sided centre-back for our Aberdeen team of the last 10 years

With the end of the decade drawing near, we’re asking you to pick your Aberdeen team from the last 10 years.

Over the coming days, we’ll work from the man between the sticks to the player leading the line, asking you to choose from several options for each position.

Given it’s the formation the Dons have used most over the period in question, we’ve already decided the team will line-up as a 4-2-3-1.

Here are your options for left-sided centre-back. We think it’s a two-man race.

Once you’ve decided, select the player’s name at the bottom of the page.

Mark Reynolds

Reynolds initially joined Aberdeen on loan in January 2012, and went on to make 237 appearances over six years.

A key figure who formed a quality centre-back partnership with legend Russell Anderson, Reynolds – now 32 – played alongside the club captain in the 2014 League Cup final win over Inverness.

Willie Miller once said Anderson and Reynolds were the closest the club had come to emulating his pairing with Alex McLeish.

Scott McKenna

The much-talked-about 23-year-old has been a mainstay of Derek McInnes’ team from the moment he made his first-team mark in October 2017.

McKenna has to this point made 97 appearances for the Reds.

He has been the subject of multi-million-pound bids from Celtic and the English Championship, while also captaining Scotland.

Keep an eye out for votes on the other positions and the final Dons of the Decade team over the next couple of weeks.