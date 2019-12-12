Dons of the Decade vote: Pick your left-back for our Aberdeen team of the last 10 years

With the end of the decade drawing near, we’re asking you to pick your Aberdeen team from the last 10 years.

Over the coming days, we’ll work from the man between the sticks to the player leading the line, asking you to choose from several options for each position.

Given it’s the formation the Dons have used most over the period in question, we’ve already decided the team will line-up as a 4-2-3-1.

Here are your options for left-back. Once you’ve decided, select the player’s name at the bottom of the page.

Max Lowe

Derby County left-back Lowe made 42 appearances for the Reds last term, including 39 starts – despite it looking like he’d be spending the second half of the campaign back at his parent club.

Lowe was excellent in the three wins over Rangers – two at Ibrox and one at Hampden – and the fans were desperate to see the talented wing-back return for this season.

Andy Considine

A bonafide Aberdeen legend, recently making his 500th appearance, Considine has spent his entire career going between centre-back and left-back for the Dons.

However, he’s played most of his games in the latter position.

In terms of achievements in this decade, among other things, there was a crucial goal against Motherwell and helping to keep it tight at the back during the 2013/14 League Cup run.

A Considine goal also ended a 14-year winless league run at Celtic Park on the last day of the 2017/18 campaign.

Greg Leigh

Leigh joined Aberdeen on loan at the start of this season from Dutch outfit NAC Breda, when it became clear Lowe wouldn’t be returning, although the terms of the agreement mean he will likely remain at the Dons permanently.

He immediately impressed the Red Army, scoring against Chikhura Sachkhere in Europa League qualifying.

Because of injuries in midfield this season, Leigh has shown versatility to play further forward, in the middle of the park and on the wing. However, there is no doubt his best position is as a marauding left wing-back.

Clark Robertson

A product of the Aberdeen youth academy, Robertson has spent the last few years in England with Blackpool and Rotherham United.

However, as a youngster in the early part of the decade he made 54 Dons starts, before knee problems hampered his progress.



Keep an eye out for votes on the other positions and the final Dons of the Decade team over the next couple of weeks.