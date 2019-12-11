Dons of the Decade vote: Pick your goalkeeper for our Aberdeen team of the last 10 years

With the end of the decade drawing near, we’re asking you to pick your Aberdeen team from the last 10 years.

Over the coming days, we’ll work from the man between the sticks to the player leading the line, asking you to choose from several options for each position.

Given it’s the formation the Dons have used most over the period in question, we’ve already decided the team will line-up as a 4-2-3-1.

Here are your options for goalkeeper. Once you’ve decided, select the players name at the bottom of the page.

Joe Lewis

Aberdeen’s current skipper, Lewis joined the Dons in the summer of 2016.

Thought by many to be the club’s most-reliable keeper since Jim Leighton in the 1980s, he has amassed 166 appearances in three-and-a-bit seasons.

Over his time at Pittodrie, he has played in three domestic cup final defeats, losing two League Cup finals and one Scottish Cup final to Celtic.

Danny Ward

Signed on a loan deal from Liverpool in summer 2015, Ward left a lasting impression on the Red Army, despite being recalled by Jurgen Klopp halfway through the season.

He played every competitive game in the first half of the 2015-16 campaign – including the 3-0 Europa League qualifying win in Rijeka and 2-1 home Premiership win over Celtic.

Many onlookers viewed the departure of the talented Welshman as a key factor in the Reds falling away in the title race with Ronny Deila’s Hoops.

Jamie Langfield

Having joined in 2005, for the first half of this decade Jamie Langfield was still most often the man between the posts for Aberdeen, culminating in his shoot-out heroics to help the Dons secure the 2014 League Cup against Inverness Caley Thistle.

This achievement was even more notable given he had suffered a brain seizure in 2011 which interrupted his career.

He was awarded a testimonial against Brighton and Hove Albion before leaving in 2015.

Keep an eye out for votes on the other positions and the final Dons of the Decade team over the next couple of weeks.