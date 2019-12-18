Dons of the Decade vote: Pick your centre-midfield pairing for our Aberdeen team of the last 10 years

With the end of the decade drawing near, we’re asking you to pick your Aberdeen team from the last 10 years.

Over the coming days, we’ll work from the man between the sticks to the player leading the line, asking you to choose from several options for each position.

Given it’s the formation the Dons have used most over the period in question, we’ve already decided the team will line-up as a 4-2-3-1.

Today the vote is for the central midfield pairing and it will work slightly differently from how the previous positions have been decided, where you’ve only been allowed one vote to fill one slot.

We’ve set this poll up so you can vote multiple times. Pick the two centre-mids you think are the Dons’ decade-leading middlemen. When the results are in, the two who finish top will be the side’s engine room.

We’ve given you plenty of players to choose from. If there is someone you are thinking of who isn’t named, it’s probably because they will be an option in the later vote to decide the number 10.

Barry Robson

Inverurie-native Robson arrived at Aberdeen as a veteran in 2013 after a high-profile career which included spells with Celtic and Middlesbrough, and 17 international caps.

He made 76 Dons appearances, despite being in his mid-thirties – many off the bench – between 2013 and 2016. Robson was boss Derek McInnes’ on-field expert at seeing out a game, and scored in the penalty shoot-out as the Reds secured the League Cup in 2014.

He’s now a coach at Pittodrie.

Rob Milsom

Englishman Milsom was signed by Craig Brown in January 2011 and played for the Dons until summer 2013.

He was frequently injured, especially in his final 12 months at the club, but he made 45 appearances in his first year-and-a-half, including two cup semi-finals.

Graeme Shinnie

Club captain Shinnie left Pittodrie for Derby County in the summer after a four-year spell in which he was an ever-present in the Dons midfield – despite playing left-back for previous club Inverness Caley Thistle.

A fan favourite, adept at disrupting the opposition and driving forward with the ball, the north-east native has proved a difficult man to replace so far this term

Played in three cup finals for Aberdeen and multiple European qualifying wins.

Ryan Jack

Former captain Jack’s move to Rangers has soured his relationship with the Red Army.

However, the youth academy product was a vital member of the Dons side for most of the decade and someone whose role in the team has perhaps not yet been refilled.

Jack’s value to Aberdeen lay in taking the ball off of the defence and getting the team playing. He was able to bring the side’s creative players into the game with his passing.

He won the League Cup under McInnes in 2014 and started both domestic cup finals in the 2016-17 season, although he was stripped of the captaincy before the Scottish Cup showpiece at Hampden.

Willo Flood

Another League Cup winner in 2014, Flood was the furious terrier in the heart of the McInnes’ Aberdeen team who would not let the opposition settle on the ball.

He made more than 100 appearances in his three seasons at Pittodrie.

Lewis Ferguson

An old head on young shoulders, signing youngster Ferguson has proven a brilliant piece of business for the Reds.

Signed on a pre-contract from Hamilton a year-and-a-half ago to be one for the future, he got himself in McInnes’ team early and has stayed there ever since.

Ferguson’s first season was one of big goals, namely his overhead kick against Premier League Burnley at Turf Moor and the header against his dad Derek’s former team, Rangers, to win the League Cup semi-final at Hampden.

Fraser Fyvie

One of the youngest-ever to take to the field for Aberdeen, Fyvie played 66 times before leaving for Wigan Athletic in 2012.

Clearly a talented playmaker, his progress was hindered by a severe knee injury suffered at Alloa.

Now at Cove, having won the Scottish Cup with Hibs and FA Cup with the Latics.

Kari Arnason

Icelander Arnason has had two year-long spells at Pittodrie this decade. However, his biggest impact came during the 2011-12 season when he playing as a central midfielder.

The Red Army were desperate for him to extend his stay, and idolised him for a 40-yard wonder strike against Dundee United.

Gavin Rae

Bridge of Don-raised Rae finally played for his hometown team between 2011 and 2013 after spells at Dundee, Rangers and Cardiff City.

In the 2012/13 season, he was a main man in midfield, playing 40 times as Aberdeen found stability under Craig Brown.

Keep an eye out for votes on the other positions and the final Dons of the Decade team over the next couple of weeks.