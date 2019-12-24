Dons of the Decade vote: Pick your centre-forward for our Aberdeen team of the last 10 years

With the end of the decade drawing near, we’re asking you to pick your Aberdeen team from the last 10 years.

Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve worked from the man between the sticks forward, asking you to choose from several options for each position.

Given it’s the formation the Dons have used most over the period in question, we’ve already decided the team will line-up as a 4-2-3-1.

Today is the final vote and the question is: Who is the best Aberdeen centre-forward of the last 10 years?

Once you’ve decided, select the player’s name at the bottom of the page.

Adam Rooney

Aberdeen’s most reliable season-after-season goalscorer since “King” Joey Harper, Rooney scored 88 times in 197 appearances.

For three consecutive campaigns, Rooney netted at least 20 goals – peaking at 28 for 2014/15.

A flawless penalty-taker, it was the Irishman’s shoot-out spot-kick which sealed the League Cup at Parkhead in 2014.

Sam Cosgrove

At first, even the optimistic Dons fans wouldn’t have backed the £25,000 signing from Carlisle United to fill the departed Rooney’s boots.

However, 23-year-old Cosgrove’s rise to become the Reds’ main man has been startling.

This season, he already has 20 goals, while in the calendar year he has 32. The last Aberdeen striker to do that was, you guessed it, Harper in 1978.

So impressive has he been in proving he isn’t just a big targetman, that – less than two years after arriving – Cosgrove could be destined for the English Championship next month.

Scott Vernon

Manchester-born Vernon was a goal threat in a Dons team who were lower down the league under Mark McGhee and then Craig Brown than they are now under Derek McInnes.

Popular with supporters, Vernon – who also won the League Cup in 2014, scoring in the shoot-out along with Rooney – scored 44 goals in 158 appearances. Considering he also had a spell in midfield, those aren’t bad numbers.

Keep an eye out for the final Dons of the Decade team.