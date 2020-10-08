Dons midfielder McCrorie called up to Scotland squad

Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie is set to join the Scotland squad for the matches against Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

McCrorie has made a huge impact since joining the Dons from Rangers and his displays are set to be rewarded by his first senior call-up from Scotland boss Steve Clarke.

Clarke has lost the services of six players due to a combination of injury and covid-19, and McCrorie is reportedly set to make the step up after leading the under-21s in tomorrow’s match against the Czech Republic.

McCrorie will join his twin brother Robby in the squad after the goalkeeper was selected last week.