Dons manager Stephen Glass convinced he has the recipe for success at Aberdeen

Stephen Glass believes he has put the right combination together on and off the pitch to help bring success to Aberdeen.

The Dons boss’ revamped coaching team will work together for the first time at the end of June when player-coach Scott Brown joins Allan Russell and Glass in preparing the squad for the new campaign.

With coach Paul Sheerin departing the club last week for the head coach role at Falkirk, it is all change at the club, but Glass believes his appointments are additions which both the existing squad and potential new arrivals will want to work with.

He said: “The guys I’ve brought in to work with me wouldn’t have come here if they didn’t believe we can be successful here.

“Allan and Scott want to be part of what the club offers, the environment we have and the backing we’re getting and what is possible.

“Scott will help on the pitch and learn off it. Allan is a very well-rounded coach who will provide a lot.

“Aberdeen attracts players. If you are a centre-forward that wants to get better and Allan Russell is at the club helping you, then that is going to be attractive.

If you want to play in a team that has Scott Brown in it, a guy who has lifted nearly every trophy at the end of every season, then I think that is going to be attractive too. I know, if I was still a player, I’d want to play in a team that has Scott in it.”

Brown, Declan Gallagher, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Gary Woods are the four new faces on board so far for the new campaign and more will follow.

Glass is excited by the challenge which lies ahead and is confident he can build a competitive Aberdeen side geared for success.

He said: “There is a big youth academy which needs nurtured here and I think my background can help me at Aberdeen. I’ve also shown in Atlanta I can handle big name players.

“The remit is to get the best out of the players here and that includes the youth squad. The club has been built on promoting young players, but the young players know they have to earn it. They won’t be chucked in for the sake of it.

“I know what needs strengthened. Derek McInnes was a successful Aberdeen manager and you don’t stay here for eight years unless you are a success.

“Every manager who has been here has had the backing they deserve and need, but it’s how you use it. I know there is backing here, but it is how I use that backing which will prove whether I can do this in the long run. I walked through the door at Aberdeen as I wanted that pressure.”