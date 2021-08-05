Dons submit request for full houses at Pittodrie this season

Aberdeen FC bosses have submitted an application to Aberdeen City Council to allow a full Pittodrie stadium for home games this season.

In a social media post on Thursday the club announced they have been “working closely with Aberdeen City Council” and are “hopeful for a positive decision”.

The Europa Conference League second leg tie against Icelandic outfit Breidablik on August 12 could still be subject to a certain amount of restrictions due to UEFA’s rulings.

The two sides go head-to-head in the first leg on Thursday evening in Iceland.

Dave Cormack, chairman of Aberdeen FC, said: “With the lifting of most restrictions announced by the Scottish Government earlier this week, we have been working closely with Aberdeen City Council and have submitted an application for full capacity for our home games for the rest of the season.

“We are hopeful of a positive decision tomorrow afternoon which will allow us to put tickets on sale online at 6pm tomorrow for the return leg of the Europa Conference League game against Breidablik on August 12.”

The club was previously given permission by Aberdeen City Council to host 5,665 supporters for the Europa Conference League first-leg against Swedish side BK Hacken. This was the first time supporters attended a game other than a test event for more than a year.

But some problems were identified by the local authority relating to Covid rules, such as a lack of social distancing and fans not wearing face coverings.

Now, the requirement for social distancing will be lifted on August 9.

Football clubs still have to apply for permission to have more than 5,000 fans, however, a council source said they could see “no good reason” for that not being granted.

A council spokesman said: “There is now no need for event organisers to apply for capacities up to 5,000 people but everything above that will require an application to a local authority taking into account current legislation and guidance in determining the application.”