Willie Miller: Aberdeen have to end three-decade wait for Scottish Cup in 2020

Aberdeen must target ending the painful 30-year wait for Scottish Cup glory in the new year.

It is now more than five years since the Dons last lifted silverware when triumphing in the League Cup final in 2014, right.

However, the Scottish Cup, last won in 1990, is an itch that needs to be scratched.

Cup competitions represent Aberdeen’s best opportunity to win a trophy.

In the Premiership, you are looking at finishing third being the realistic target for Aberdeen now.

Celtic and Rangers both have major finance coming in so it is becoming increasingly difficult to split the Glasgow two.

Maybe more investment is needed at Aberdeen to potentially push for that opportunity.

However, the Dons failed to finish third last season, losing out to Kilmarnock which was disappointing.

Ultimately as we see out 2019 it was perhaps one with a tinge of disappointment – but nothing to get downbeat about.

If Aberdeen were to get to the Scottish Cup final and lift the trophy, then 2020 would be one to remember.