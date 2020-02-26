Scottish Cup flashback: Aberdeen beat St Mirren into semi-finals

It’s Scottish Cup week again with Aberdeen taking on St Mirren in Saturday’s quarter-final.

The last time the Dons met the Buddies in the tournament was at this stage nine years ago.

A 1-1 draw in Paisley meant the sides reconvened for a replay at Pittodrie with a semi-final against Celtic the prize for the winner.

Craig Brown’s Reds made a bright start and could have taken the lead in the third minute.

Rory McArdle and Chris Maguire combined down the right with the latter’s cross smashed against the bar from close range.

But Aberdeen didn’t have to wait long for the opener. The Saints put the rebound behind for a corner and Paul Hartley’s delivery to Maguire forced the ball home.

Maguire went close with a 20-yarder soon after, while Steven Thomson and Michael Higdon threatened for Saints.

But the Dons’ lead was doubled on the stroke of half-time with Aluko’s enticing left-wing cross finished off by Scott Vernon from 10 yards.

With five minutes left Nikola Vujadinovic was brought on to shore up the defence, but unfortunately he scored an own goal with his first touch, heading a Darren McGregor free-kick past Jamie Langfield.

Despite that the Dons held on and boss Brown said: “It was a deserved win because for most of the game we played exceptionally well. The end part, when Nikola Vujadinovic scored his own goal, was a bit disappointing.”