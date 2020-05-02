40 years on: Aberdeen give Hibs five to clinch 1979/80 Premier Division title

Tomorrow marks 40 years since Alex Ferguson guided the Dons to Premier Division title glory.

The championship was secured with an emphatic victory against already-relegated Hibs at Easter Road in the penultimate game of the season.

Aberdeen had at one stage been miles behind rivals Celtic in the title race. But a 13-match unbeaten run had taken the Reds to the brink of glory. A win in Leith would be enough, as long as the Hoops didn’t claim two points against St Mirren.

Steve Archibald broke the deadlock after 23 minutes, planting a header beyond goalie Dave Huggins from John McMaster’s free-kick.

Moments later it was 2-0 when Mark McGhee’s effort was blocked and the loose ball was rammed home by Andy Watson.

In the second period the third arrived after good play by Stuart Kennedy and Archibald down the right set up Ian Scanlon to net from close range at the back post.

There was already a party atmosphere among the travelling Red Army and McGhee added further to that by bustling through two challenges and slotting home.

Scanlon bagged the final goal, belting the ball into the net from the left side of the area after Watson’s volley had hit the bar.

News filtered through from Love Street that Celtic had failed to beat St Mirren and for the first time in 25 years Aberdeen were champions.

Ferguson said: “It was something of a phenomenon to break the stranglehold (of Rangers and Celtic).”