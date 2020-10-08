Dons games rescheduled

Aberdeen’s postponed Premiership match against Hamilton Accies has been rescheduled for Tuesday, October 20 with a 7pm kick-off.
The match, which was originally scheduled for August, was postponed due to two players testing positive for Covid-19 at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen’s home game against Celtic on Sunday, October 25, has also been selected for live television broadcast on Sky. The match will kick-off at noon.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe