Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Aberdeen fans react to announcement of Scott Brown’s impending move to Pittodrie

by Craig Munro
25/03/2021, 5:30 pm
© SNS GroupPost Thumbnail

Aberdeen fans have taken to social media to voice their thoughts on the pre-contract signing of Celtic skipper Scott Brown in a player-coach role at the club.

Much of the initial reaction to the news appears to be positive, with some fans praising Brown’s “wealth of experience” and “winning mentality”.

While at Celtic Park, the midfielder has won ten Scottish top-flight titles, five Scottish Cups and six Scottish League Cups.

David Chalmers and Redtom1903 voiced their approval in response to the announcement from the club on Twitter.

Cameron, whose Twitter profile picture already appears to be Brown edited into an Aberdeen shirt, said new manager Stephen Glass had already “outdone” his predecessor Derek McInnes in the role.

Ben Macdonald appeared to concur that the signing of Brown would bring much-needed qualities to the team.

Jack Keast, meanwhile, is looking forward to seeing Brown play alongside current midfielders Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie.

Bill Henderson said the signing is “fantastic”, calling the Hoops captain a “real winner”.

But Andrew Smith wondered if officials would treat him with the same kid gloves for the Dons as he believes they did while at Celtic.

On Facebook, fan David Reid was a little more sceptical around the player, but admitted he could change his mind.

He said: “Never a fan of Scott Brown, but if he brings his passion to the Don’s (sic) I’ll soon be won over welcome on board Scott.”

Cameron Macfarlane, meanwhile, was more positive, saying: “Over the moon will impose grit determination, nasty edge and most of all a winning mentality welcome broonie.”

Latest on Derek McInnes' departure and Aberdeen's manager hunt