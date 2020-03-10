Willie Miller: Aberdeen defender Andy Considine has shown again he is deserving of Scotland cap

Andy Considine should be in contention for Scotland’s Uefa Nations League play-off games at the end of the month.

The Aberdeen defender has been very consistent, not just this season, but over a number of campaigns.

He’s been named the club’s player of the year in the past and must be in contention for the award again this season.

If the 32-year-old, pictured, was involved with the national team he would let nobody down.

Steve Clarke’s options for the crucial clash with Israel and potential play-off against Norway or Serbia have been limited by injuries to Don Scott McKenna and Hearts stopper John Souttar.

With those two out, you’re looking around for players who can come in to fill the void.

Aberdeen’s Mikey Devlin and Motherwell’s Declan Gallagher have both played in previous games and will be in Clarke’s thoughts again.

But Considine has to be considered and, having played more than 500 games for the Dons, it would be the icing on the cake if he could earn a Scotland cap.