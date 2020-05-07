Remembering Aberdeen’s sixth Scottish Cup triumph 34 years on

This week marks 34 years since Aberdeen won the Scottish Cup for the sixth time.

The Dons triumphed 3-0 in the final against a deflated Hearts at Hampden in what turned out to be the final success the Reds enjoyed under the management of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Having bottled the chance to win the Premier Division a week earlier there were plenty of questions surrounding the Jambos’ mentality for big games in the build up to the final.

And they were exposed in the first five minutes as Aberdeen made the perfect start.

John Hewitt controlled Willie Miller’s long ball and as Hearts backed off he unleashed a powerful low drive into the bottom right corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Just four minutes into the second half the Dons lead was doubled when Peter Weir ghosted away from Walter Kidd down the left and, after Frank McDougall dummied his cross, Hewitt scored from close range.

Sub Billy Stark got the third 15 minutes from time, heading home Weir’s left-wing free-kick.

It was Aberdeen’s fourth Scottish Cup success in five years and afterwards Ferguson said: “When it mattered in the game we played well.

“When that something extra had to be given, our players were able to give it.

“There was some magnificent football from us in spells and I’m delighted we’ve won the cup.”