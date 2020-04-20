Aberdeen chief Dave Cormack demands SPFL focus switches to Premiership plan

Dons chairman Dave Cormack has called on the SPFL to come up with a plan to finish the Premiership season.

The Aberdeen supremo has warned it’s costing the Reds £1 million for every month without games.

After the wrangling around the SPFL’s resolution to end Championship, League One and League Two – which finally passed last week – Cormack says the focus should now be on a contingency plan for the top flight.

There has been plenty of debate about why the league body’s proposal was passed after Dundee asked for their initial “no” vote not to stand and then eventually voted for the resolution.

But Cormack says we need to move on from how that happened.

The Pittodrie chief said: “The four key aspects for us at Aberdeen are: how can we get back playing football safely and survive? How do we end the Premiership? What about the taskforce, what are its terms of reference? And how do we draw a line in the sand on this investigation and what happened?

“We can sit and talk for hours about what happened and why it’s happened – but look, it’s happened and we need to learn from this.

“I said to Neil Doncaster ‘if I were in your position, which I’m not and wouldn’t want to be, then I would show some contrition for what’s happened’.

“It’s clearly a vote that was forced down our throats in many ways and that’s obvious.

“At Aberdeen we’d be as well taking £1m out to the car park at Pittodrie and setting fire to it because every month this goes by it’s costing us a £1m.

“It’s costing other clubs different amounts, but what we want at Aberdeen is to see some clear leadership from the SPFL to set out terms of reference for when we can get back to playing football safely.

“What are the work streams medically? Let’s look at behind closed doors. You look at the English Premier League and English Football League.

“Right now there is documentation about them finishing their leagues and there’s tens of millions on the line so they have to play them.

“I’m assured that this work starts (today), but I think it’s really important for the executive of the SPFL, led by Neil Doncaster, to take leadership and he’ll get as much support as he needs from Aberdeen.”

In England the Premier League and Football League have been working on plans to complete the campaign to fulfil their lucrative broadcasting demands.

Cormack believes Scotland should be trying to do similar, but hopes Uefa’s meeting this week may lead to some clarity.

There is a conference call tomorrow with nations and the executive committee of Uefa meet on Thursday.

Cormack added: “The meetings with Uefa may lead to some decisions being made.

“Meanwhile, in England, we know they are working on what is an aggressive schedule to finish their games because of the broadcasting revenue.

“If we had £30m on the line to finish the season then I guarantee we’d find a way of playing these games.

“How long is a piece of string? We need to know what Uefa says. We said as a club last week it was unlikely and even remote.

“But our point is that we didn’t get a chance to discuss this fully as clubs.

“The mistake that was made was trying to force this (the SPFL resolution) through in two days. It was a complex document and people have different interests.

“The important needs of the lower league teams are different to the needs of the Premiership.”

The passing of the resolution gives the SPFL board the power to declare the Premiership campaign over. Cormack has been given assurances that call won’t be made without consultation with the 12 clubs.

He said: “The SPFL board with the vote going through have been given the ability to make that call on their own.

“But I don’t believe that decision will be made in isolation to all 12 clubs without us having a conversation.

“It might be so simple and so obvious that Uefa comes out with it and says the leagues are ended and that takes it away from everybody.

“The key thing for us is that we’re looking down the barrel of a gun in some shape or form if we’re not playing football in three, four or five months from now.

“All our energy should be going into how we move on from here and evaluating things like closed door games.”