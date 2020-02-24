Aberdeen can’t allow shock loss to Ross County to ‘derail’ improvements – Derek McInnes

Derek McInnes says Aberdeen can’t allow their late loss to Ross County to “derail” their recent momentum.

The struggling Staggies recorded just their second league win of the season against the 10-man Dons, with Billy Mckay making the most of Dean Campbell’s second yellow on the half hour to cancel out Curtis Main’s opener before the break and then netting again with two minutes remaining.

Aberdeen have now slipped back to fourth in the Premiership, a point behind Motherwell in the hunt for a Europa League qualifying spot.

After five games without a goal, the Dons’ fortunes had improved with strong showings against Hamilton (3-1 away win) and Celtic (2-1 home loss), before Wednesday’s dramatic 4-3 Scottish Cup victory late in extra-time at Kilmarnock.

With a cup quarter-final at St Mirren next Saturday, McInnes hopes the weekend’s loss doesn’t hit his team’s refound confidence.

He said: “It was a game we set out to win and wanted to win.

“We knew ahead of the game the energy and physical part of it would be an issue.

“We tried to freshen it up in a few areas and always knew we’d bring subs on earlier.

“But it’s tough with 10 men to maintain those levels.

“We won’t let it derail our upturn in fortunes over the last few games.

“The levels have been good, last time at Pittodrie against Celtic and the big performance during the week (at Kilmarnock).

“We need to manage our training this week, see who’s fit and available and be ready for St Mirren as it’s such an important game.

“Hopefully (midfielders) Funso Ojo and Craig Bryson will be back. Certainly Ojo will be.

“We’ll be fresher and more equipped to deal with the game.”

Ahead of the meeting with the Staggies, McInnes talked about fatigue being a factor in the game, with the squad not getting back from Kilmarnock until after 3am on Thursday morning.

With the scores level at half-time after Mckay’s header made it 1-1, McInnes admitted – given Campbell had been dismissed – he would have been happy with a point.

Still, McInnes thinks his team could have defended better for both of the visitors’ goals – with Mckay’s first a late run and header, followed by a sublime finish into the far corner from a tight angle after the striker made a well-timed run behind the Dons’ backline.

The manager said: “When you go so long with 10 men until those last moments of the game, you have to make sure there’s enough resilience to see it out.

“It would have been a brilliant point given the circumstances and context, if not the fixture.

“We went out to win it.

“Since Ross County played last Saturday, we’ve played the champions on Sunday, gone down to Kilmarnock and played extra-time, travelled back up and got to our beds at the back of three in the morning.

“We’ve had two pretty full-on games since County last played.

“I knew the fatigue side of things would be part of it, but it makes it so much more difficult going down to 10 men.

“We spoke at the start of the game as a staff and bunch of boys about getting off to a good start with the first goal.

“I’m delighted Curtis managed to continue his good form and get a goal. We knew we’d need something to hang on to and give us oxygen to keep battling away.

“But with 10 men everything became a wee bit more difficult.”

McInnes reckons the second yellow Campbell was shown by referee Gavin Duncan for not moving back far enough and blocking Iain Vigurs’ free-kick was a product of his young central midfielder’s naivety and will serve as a “learning curve” for the 18-year-old.

However, he questioned whether cards are consistently shown for this offence.

Campbell had earlier been booked for fouling County winger Josh Mullin as he broke forward.

McInnes said: “What Dean’s done, you see every week. We had it happen to us at Kilmarnock the other night – we try to take a quick free-kick and the boy walks in front of the ball and blocks it.

“The referee didn’t do anything, just diffused the situation and got on with it.

“So maybe another referee looks at that situation (with Campbell) differently.

“He’s had one foul, then that incident and he’s been sent off. I think it was very harsh on him.

“However, whether you’re 18 or 36, you know once you’ve been booked you keep your nose clean and keep away from the referee.”