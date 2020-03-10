Willie Miller: Aberdeen can take upper hand in race for Europe by crushing Motherwell

Aberdeen have a great chance to go on and seize third place in the Premiership.

The Dons face rivals Motherwell on Friday with the chance to leapfrog the Steelmen into the Europa League spot.

With eight games left, it would be a good time for Derek McInnes’ side to overhaul Motherwell and put the pressure on them in the battle to guarantee European football.

It’s been a challenging season for Aberdeen and people at the club have acknowledged that.

But there has never been a feeling the Reds were losing control of their destiny or that the season was running away from them.

With the way the campaign has gone, these crucial games against the sides around you become important.

The Dons have reached a Scottish Cup semi-final and won at home against a good Hibs side.

It feels like Aberdeen have turned a corner and if they can win at Fir Park then they’re up to third and everything looks good again in the league.

If the Reds can leave Lanarkshire with three points later this week then they will also have the momentum in the race to finish third.

Everyone will understand the importance of this game and it’s one that Aberdeen need to take care of.

The positivity around the Dons has been boosted further ahead of this week’s clash, after they ended a run of four straight Premiership defeats at Pittodrie with the win over Hibs on Saturday. It was a welcome return to form at home and the first time since Boxing Day that the Reds had won in the league at home.

Good performances at home and wins are very much the bedrock of your league season.

If you want to have a good campaign, picking up plenty of points at home is always important.

But after losing four Premiership clashes in succession, the pressure was mounting on Aberdeen, so to win on Saturday should give everybody a huge lift going forward for the rest of the season.

On top of there were good individual performances within a good team display.

Andy Considine has been hugely important in defence and as a threat going forward and demonstrated both against the Hibees.

Joe Lewis played his part in goal with some good first half saves, and Curtis Main got his goal and had another good afternoon up front.

Sam Cosgrove has been left on the bench in recent weeks and is currently on the sidelines with a back problem. But Main has slotted in well in his place and the need to be less reliant on Cosgrove to score goals has been spoken about often enough this season.

Other players and other strikers needed to step up to the plate and take more responsibility and Main is doing that.

For any striker there will be a time when they go off the boil and that’s what has happened with Cosgrove, so you need back-up and Main has provided that. The Englishman didn’t get many chances in the first half of the season so he’s had to wait for this opportunities and he’s taken his chance pretty well.

Main is a different type of player to Cosgrove – he’s more aggressive and stronger when it comes to holding the ball up. The former Motherwell man also works the channels a bit more, which maybe adds more variety to Aberdeen’s attacking play and keeps opposition defences guessing. That said, you can’t take anything away from Cosgrove when he’s scored 23 goals this season.

Main has done well, but he still has work to do in the goal stakes. Having both available would be good for Aberdeen for the rest of the season, as they look to fight on two fronts: in the Premiership and Scottish Cup.