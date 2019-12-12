Aberdeen boss McInnes looks to get Cosgrove on new deal

Dons boss Derek McInnes is keen to extend the contract of talisman Sam Cosgrove.

The striker, who has bagged 18 goals this season, is signed on a deal until the summer of 2022.

However, with increasing interest in the 23-year-old from clubs in England, the Aberdeen manager would like to tie him down for longer.

Although it would take a multi-million pound offer in January or next summer to prise Cosgrove away from the Dons, having him signed on a longer contract would give Aberdeen extra security and would mean it would take a higher bid to swoop for him.

When asked about the possibility of getting Cosgrove to sign an extended deal, McInnes said: “We would like to extend Sam’s contract.

“Whether we can do it or not remains to be seen. But we’re hopeful that we can extend it.”

Cosgrove joined Aberdeen in January 2018 in a £25,000 switch from Carlisle and initially found life tough in the Granite City.

the Granite City. The big English striker failed to score in six appearances until the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

But he broke his Dons duck in October last year with a brace against St Mirren at Pittodrie and from last December onwards has embarked on a remarkable goalscoring run.

He finished last season with 21 goals and this term has already hit 18 in just 24 matches.

English Championship side Stoke City have been reported as showing an interest in Cosgrove.

Last week the former Carlisle United hitman was watched by Middlesbrough assistant manager Robbie Keane in Aberdeen’s 2-2 draw with Rangers at Pittodrie.

Cosgrove has already spoken about his desire to become the first Dons striker since King of the Beach End Joe Harper to hit 30 goals in a season.

Last month he told the Evening Express: “I think 30 goals is definitely the target I want to aim for by the end of the season.”

Such form hasn’t gone unnoticed down south and with Cosgrove on the radar of a number of clubs, signing him on a longer contract would be a fine piece of business for the Dons.

Under McInnes, Aberdeen have done a good job of tying down their young talents.

After breaking into the first team in September 2017, Scott McKenna was quickly secured on contract extensions, firstly until 2021 and then 2023.

That has meant the Dons have been able to knock back a number of big-money offers for the centre-back.

The first club to make an offer was Hull City in January 2018, but their £1 million bid was quickly rejected.

In the summer of 2018, Celtic were prepared to pay £3.5m for McKenna and then-English Championship club Aston Villa offered £6.5m – but both were rejected.

This summer McKenna was subject of interest from Championship Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest, but once again the Reds rebuffed the interest.

The Scotland international, 23, submitted a transfer request in August, but Aberdeen had no need to accept bids below their valuation of McKenna as a result of having him under contract for another three-and-a-half years.

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson is another the Reds have secured on a long-term contract.

The 20-year-old initially signed until 2022 when joining from Hamilton Accies 18 months ago.

But in February Aberdeen signed him on an extension until the summer of 2024.

With the Dons expecting increasing interest in Ferguson, the longer contract means they can demand top dollar from any side wanting to sign him.