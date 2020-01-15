Aberdeen boss to hold talks with Greg Leigh on defender’s future at Pittodrie

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes confirmed he will step up contract talks with Greg Leigh now the Dons have returned from Dubai.

On loan NAC Breda left-back Leigh did not fly to the United Arab Emirates as he is side-lined with a fractured tibia.

Still in a protective boot, Leigh remained in Scotland to work on his rehabilitation and will be out for the next two months.

Aberdeen had an option where they had first refusal to buy Leigh written into the season long loan deal with the Dutch second tier side.

A fee was also agreed in principle for a permanent deal for Leigh who has 18 months left on his NAC Breda contract.

McInnes is keen to secure Leigh but wants to know the defender’s position following his injury blow.

McInnes said: “We will speak to Greg once we are back in Aberdeen after Dubai.

“I have had initial chats with him and I don’t know what Greg is thinking.

“He is just trying to deal with the blow that he will be out for a while with his injury.

“Hopefully we can shed some light on that (his future) one way or another when back in Aberdeen.”

Aberdeen arrived back in the Granite City from the United Arab Emirates yesterday.

Leigh was secured on a season- long deal from Dutch side NAC Breda in the summer following their relegation from the Eredivisie to the second tier.

The 25-year-old defender has impressed in his favoured role of left-back and in a more advanced midfield position.

Leigh has started 23 games for the Dons this season, with no appearances as a substitute.

However he suffered a stress fracture to his tibia in the 1-0 defeat of Hamilton at Pittodrie on December 14.

McInnes said: “Greg is still in a boot from the stress fracture and he will be for the next period of time.

“He has to do nothing atall until that bone heals.

“For Greg it is a frustrating time but there was no point him being out in Dubai if he could not do any work.”

Leigh is one of four long term injury absentees for Aberdeen as Craig Bryson (ankle surgery), Zak Vyner (dislocated shoulder) and Scott Wright (knee ligament damage) are also out.

Bryson underwent surgery just days before the Dons jetted out to Dubai and remained in Scotland, as did Vyner.

There was positive news with summer signing Bryson as the surgery was not as extensive as initially feared.

The prognosis that the former Derby County midfielder would be out for two months has been downgraded to six weeks.

McInnes said: “Craig had the operation and the surgeon went in and did a little tidy up.

“it was initially estimated that Craig would be out for two months.

“However it may be a little quicker than that because so little work was done in there.

“It was not as much as we expected.”

There were fears on loan defender Vyner could be ruled out for the rest of the season having suffered a dislocated shoulder in the 1-1 draw at Hearts prior to the Premiership winter shut-down.

He had suffered a similar injury the previous month during a training ground collision.

However Vyner could be back much sooner than initially anticipated.

McInnes said: “Having seen the specialist there is a feeling that Zak may not now need the operation.

“There is a feeling that he can continue his rehab.

“Zak is none weight bearing at the minute and they don’t want him doing any physical work until this week.

“That was the reason we left Zak behind and he did not come to Dubai.”

Attacker Wright did fly out to Dubai to step up his rehabilitation having suffered knee cruciate ligament damage earlier this season.

Wright has returned to running work during training.

McInnes said: “Scott is progressing well.”