Dons boss Stephen Glass calls on Red Army to pack out Pittodrie

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has called on fans to pack out Pittodrie and roar his side into the playoff round of the Conference League.

The Dons will be at 19,000 capacity for Thursday’s third qualifying round second leg against Breidablik of Iceland.

Aberdeen lead 3-2 following a first leg thriller in Reykjavik a week ago and Glass wants a passionate full house for the big game.

He said: “I don’t know if it will be an atmosphere Breidablik have played in before. They’ve seen the backing we’ve had with 6,000 and if there are bigger numbers than that you will see a response.

“I’m hoping for big numbers and, if so, you will see another good performance from this team.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult tie, but the start to the game was particularly good and also the response in the second half. It has set us up for a big game at Pittodrie, which was the aim for the first leg.

“I’m hopeful it will be a big crowd. They are an important part of the game and can make it an intimidating atmosphere.

“The players have given the public something anytime they have been and I hope they feel they have a group of players here who are proud to represent the club.”

Aberdeen are in the driving seat with a one-goal lead following the first leg.

Glass was pleased with how his side responded to losing their early 2-0 advantage before the break by scoring again in the second half, but is looking for his side to exert more control to finish the tie this week.

He said: “We were careless and let them back in the game. We could have been better at 2-0 up, but they are a good group.

“The players looked a little leggy, but in the second half you saw the reaction. We allowed them to come back into the game and we felt we were getting into trouble by letting them switch the play.

“The control we showed after they dug in is what we have to focus on. The bulk of the play was in front of us and we hope to keep it that way.”

Christian Ramirez scored twice in the first leg and Glass, having watched his summer signing score four goals in his opening five matches for the Dons, is thrilled with the American’s start to his Pittodrie career.

He said: “We knew what we were getting with Ramirez, but we’re delighted with the obvious qualities he has.

“We’re delighted with his personality, work and quality, and long may it continue. He’s enjoying playing here, the public love him, and it is something with bigger numbers coming back in that can only get better.”