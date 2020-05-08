Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes insists there is still time to make right Premiership call

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes today called for the SPFL not to rush into a decision on the Premiership.

UEFA have set domestic leagues a deadline of May 25 to submit plans of how they plan to complete their seasons.

McInnes believes that remaining two weeks allows enough time to reach the right decision on whether to end or complete the 2019-20 Premiership.

Scotland’s 12 top flight clubs and Dundee United, promoted from the Championship, were today set to meet by video conference call.

The issue of potentially ending the Premiership with eight rounds of games remaining will be discussed in the zoom meet.

The SPFL board have the power to pull the plug on the Premiership.

Asurances have been made the SPFL will not make a decision until discussions with all the top flight clubs.

A decision is unlikely to made before Tuesday’s EGM forced by Rangers, Hearts and Stranraer to vote for an independent investigation into the recent SPFL vote on ending the lower leagues.

McInnes said: “All we have really asked for is to not make decisions too quickly.

“To give ourselves every opportunity to see where we are.

“It is only a few weeks away, May 25, so that is time enough for these decisions to be made. That seems reasonable.

“However there comes a point where decisions will have to be made.”

UEFA recently opened the way for national bodies to end league campaigns early due to ‘insurmountable economic problems’ or a government ban on sporting events.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon yesterday extended the lock-down in Scotland for another three weeks.

SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster and SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell were part of an emergency summit with the Scottish Government chaired by Sports Minister Joe Fitzpatrick on Tuesday.

Paul Third said he wasn’t in favour of changing the rules of the game to get football restarted on our Northern Goal podcast:

Both underlined to the Sports Minister the grave threat to Scottish football due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

McInnes said: “It quickly accelerated from the first hint of transferring the virus to our game being called off at Motherwell.

“It quickly accelerated to the way we are living our lives at the minute and the restrictions we have got.

“We are being denied the opportunity to be involved in the game we love at the minute but it is difficult to place football as important when people are dying.

“The challenge is trying to contain this virus for everyone.”

The SPFL were given the power to end the Premiership as part of the controversial voting through of a proposition to end the lower leagues.

That vote was eventually passed when Dundee changed their initial vote against to a ‘yes’.

The SPFL commissioned auditors Deloitte to review the circumstances surrounding Dundee’s ballot.

It confirmed Dundee’s email vote was lost in the SPFL’s quarantine system and found no wrongdoing on the part of league staff.

Rangers criticised the narrow scope of the inquiry and forced an EGM, claiming they had a dossier of evidence against the SPFL.

Having called for the suspension of SPFL chief executive Doncaster and its legal advisor Rod McKenzie, they pushed for the EGM to vote into a wide-ranging independent investigation.

Rangers yesterday sent the dossier to the 41 member clubs.

However, the SPFL issued a strong statement insisting, on studying the dossier, they “failed to identify a single shred of evidence”.

An SPFL spokesman said: “It is now a month since Rangers accused the SPFL of bullying and corruption relating to the Dundee FC return.

“At last, Rangers have issued their ‘dossier’ and we will now take time to review it, before responding to all 42 clubs.

“Since Rangers publicly demanded the suspension of the SPFL’s chief executive and legal counsel, everyone in Scottish football has waited patiently for them to present their case.

“However, an initial examination of their ‘dossier’ has failed to identify a single shred of evidence to support Rangers’ vociferous claims of corruption, bullying and coercion by SPFL staff.

“If Rangers have any good reason for Neil Doncaster and Rod McKenzie to be suspended, we have yet to see it.”

Responding, Rangers shared a club statement from last month and tweeted: “Rangers will not be bullied into silence.”