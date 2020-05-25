Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes gives his review of ‘disappointing’ Premiership season

Manager Derek McInnes will demand more from Aberdeen when next season finally begins, after a disappointing campaign.

He admits the Dons suffered a drop in standards during a disappointing 2019-20 campaign.

When the SPFL board called time on the Premiership last week a fourth-placed finish for the Dons was confirmed.

That was enough to secure European qualification for a seventh straight season.

However, McInnes reckons that was not good enough for the Reds and will demand more next season.

The SPFL board are hoping for an August resumption of top-flight action with matches behind closed doors.

McInnes said: “It is important that next season we push on. That we demand more and expect more from us all.

“It is important that when we do go back as staff and a group of players we try to attain the levels we are capable of reaching on a more regular basis.

“It was a really disappointing season from my own personal point of view.

“I would have liked for us to have done a lot more, played better and to have been more consistent with our work.

“I probably haven’t enjoyed this season as much as others.”

Following the most extensive summer rebuilding of McInnes’ seven years at Pittodrie, the Dons began the season with optimism.

Key new signings such as Craig Bryson (Derby County), Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe), Curtis Main (Motherwell), Ash Taylor (Northampton), James Wilson (Manchester United) and Ryan Hedges (Barnsley) were secured on permanent deals.

Greg Leigh (NAC Breda) and Jon Gallagher (Atlanta United) also arrived on loan.

However, the Reds suffered long-term injuries to key players with Bryson (ankle), Ojo (hamstring), Taylor (hamstring), Leigh (fractured tibia) and Scotland international Scott McKenna (hamstring) all ruled out.

Former England U21 Wilson failed to make the expected impact and left in January for League Two side Salford United.

In a bid to bolster the squad, McInnes secured three further permanent signings during the January transfer window.

Midfielder Dylan McGeough was secured from League One Sunderland.

Winger Matty Kennedy arrived from St Johnstone.

On transfer deadline day Venezuelan international full-back Ronald Hernandez signed from Norwegian side Stabaek for a significant six-figure fee.

McInnes refuses to blame the injury problems for the disappointing campaign.

He said: “We had our own challenges and the difficulties we had with injuries.

“We were without key players before Dylan McGeouch came with the injuries to Funso Ojo and Craig Bryson.

“Particularly Craig and Funso being key signings last summer.

“Even that aside, I still felt as though we dropped our standards in too many games this season. It wasn’t as enjoyable a season and I am sure the supporters and many others would agree.”

Aberdeen suffered a dramatic drop in form after the winter break having spent a week in Dubai at a warm-weather training camp.

On their return they edged past lower league Dumbarton 1-0 in the Scottish Cup courtesy of a late penalty winner from Sam Cosgrove.

After that the Dons suffered the ignominy of equalling the worst goal drought in the club’s 117-year history.

They went five straight games without scoring and drew blanks against Motherwell, St Mirren, Rangers, St Johnstone and Kilmarnock.

It was only the third time in the club’s long history the Dons had failed to score in five games.

Pressure was mounting on McInnes and his players during that goal drought as supporters became increasingly frustrated.

Striker Main finally ended that goal drought when scoring the opener in a 3-1 win away to Hamilton to prevent the embarrassment of setting an unwanted club record of six games without a goal.

For McInnes, though, the home form at Pittodrie was particularly frustrating.

In the Premiership Aberdeen won just seven of 15 home games, drawing three and losing five.

A home loss to rivals Motherwell in January was a low point:

He said: “We have to be more consistent, particularly at home. When you don’t have a really strong home form it can be a challenging season.”

Despite admitting it was a season he didn’t particularly enjoy, McInnes can highlight some positives.

Aberdeen secured European football, although the format of the Europa League next season due to travel restrictions on foreign travel remains uncertain.

The Dons were also set to play Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final in April but that was cancelled due to the shutdown of football on March 13.

McInnes’ team are still in the Scottish Cup, which will restart at the last-four stage:

Aberdeen’s bid to lift the trophy for the first time since 1990 remains alive as the SFA confirmed a desire to complete the Scottish Cup next season.

Off the pitch the club also opened the £13 million training complex at Cormack Park.

McInnes said: “It had been a very challenging season.

“However, despite that we still secured a European spot again.

“We also have a Scottish Cup semi-final, so it has not all been disappointing.

“One positive off the pitch was moving into the new training facility at Cormack Park.

“That has been something that has been long overdue.”

Listen to our Northern Goal podcast, which features interviews with former Aberdeen stars, like Neil Simpson: